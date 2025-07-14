Market Logic Software: New independent analysis reveals significant business benefits of implementing DeepSights by Market Logic

BERLIN, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published Total Economic Impact (TEI) study by Forrester Consulting shows a 411% return on investment (ROI) over three years for Market Logic Software's leading market intelligence and insights platform, DeepSights. The study, based on in-depth interviews with DeepSights customers across multiple industries, provides comprehensive assessment of the real-world impact of deploying the platform within enterprises.

The Forrester Consulting analysis, commissioned by Market Logic, details a wide range of specific impacts to business performance and the transformation of insights' strategic role within enterprises. Across a three-year period, the benefits identified include:

411% ROI

97% reduction in the time taken to answer insights requests

3% revenue growth attributed directly to the use of DeepSights

27% reduction in market research costs

>50% faster time to insights efficiency

50% cost avoidance for legacy IT solutions supporting insights

"The true business impact of applying AI and market intelligence, effectively and consistently into business operations is all too often not measured", said Dirk Wolf, CEO of Market Logic. "The Forrester TEI study provides an invaluable framework for tracking the positive benefits and material impact to business performance that our use-case specific Gen AI solution DeepSights has delivered. From significant operational efficiency gains all the way to business growth we are proud to see our customers share details of tangible business outcomes."

Specific calculations quoted in the study are derived by applying Forrester's TEI methodology to a composite organisation that is representative of the customers who participated in the analysis.

