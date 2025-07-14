Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Market Logic Software: New independent analysis reveals significant business benefits of implementing DeepSights by Market Logic

BERLIN, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published Total Economic Impact (TEI) study by Forrester Consulting shows a 411% return on investment (ROI) over three years for Market Logic Software's leading market intelligence and insights platform, DeepSights. The study, based on in-depth interviews with DeepSights customers across multiple industries, provides comprehensive assessment of the real-world impact of deploying the platform within enterprises.

Market Logic's commissioned Forrester TEI study reveals that their DeepSightsTM platform provided a significant ROI of 411%.

The Forrester Consulting analysis, commissioned by Market Logic, details a wide range of specific impacts to business performance and the transformation of insights' strategic role within enterprises. Across a three-year period, the benefits identified include:

  • 411% ROI
  • 97% reduction in the time taken to answer insights requests
  • 3% revenue growth attributed directly to the use of DeepSights
  • 27% reduction in market research costs
  • >50% faster time to insights efficiency
  • 50% cost avoidance for legacy IT solutions supporting insights

"The true business impact of applying AI and market intelligence, effectively and consistently into business operations is all too often not measured", said Dirk Wolf, CEO of Market Logic. "The Forrester TEI study provides an invaluable framework for tracking the positive benefits and material impact to business performance that our use-case specific Gen AI solution DeepSights has delivered. From significant operational efficiency gains all the way to business growth we are proud to see our customers share details of tangible business outcomes."

Specific calculations quoted in the study are derived by applying Forrester's TEI methodology to a composite organisation that is representative of the customers who participated in the analysis.

To download a full copy of the TEI study visit this page.

About Market Logic Software:
Market Logic is the leading SaaS provider of market intelligence and insights solutions. Our market intelligence and insights platform, powered by our special purpose AI for Insights technology DeepSights, allows insights teams and business decisions makers to transform trusted insights into impact at scale and speed. We've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729527/Market_Logic_Software.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418379/5411110/MARKET_LOGIC_logo.jpg

MARKET LOGIC LOGO

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-independent-analysis-reveals-significant-business-benefits-of-implementing-deepsights-by-market-logic-302503507.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
