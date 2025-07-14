Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14
Strategic Equity Capital PLC ("the Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date: 14 July 2025
Quarterly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 is now available on the Company's website.
Factsheet:
https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-factsheet-Q2-2025.pdf
Commentary:
https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-Q2-2025-commentary.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
