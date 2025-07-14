Juniper Research Reveals Subscription Economy Leaderboard for 2025

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, July 14, 2025, the foremost experts in fintech and payment markets, has identified the leaders in subscription management platforms globally for 2025.

The Leaderboard evaluated 20 key subscription economy players against a robust set of criteria, including the size of their operations, commercial proposition and the comprehensiveness of their billing service. Recurly, Zuora, and Zoho are the leading platforms for 2025.

The 2025 Subscription Economy Competitor Leaderboard is shown below:





Juniper Research believes that these companies' subscription platforms are best positioned to tackle the growing issue of subscription fatigue, where consumers are overwhelmed by the number of subscriptions they must manage. The report identified flexible subscription billing as a key feature of market-leading platforms, enabling customers to select the billing model, such as tiered or usage-based billing, according to their requirements.

To solidify their market-leading positions, the study strongly urges leading vendors to embed AI into their existing technology stacks to track consumer behaviour and offer personalisation tools. By leveraging AI, these platforms can develop services and billing models that align more closely with the user's preference. As the market for subscriptions becomes increasingly saturated, Juniper Research believes that subscription management platforms must invest in predictive AI to further differentiate themselves from competing platforms.

Research author Michelle Joynson remarked: "Subscription management platforms must go beyond basic functionality to stand out. As the cost of AI declines, integrating AI for personalisation and dynamic pricing is a strategic imperative. The end goal for implementing AI must be to maximise customer retention through the rapid deployment of new services."

About the Research

The research suite offers a comprehensive assessment of the subscription economy market, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for 60+ countries. The dataset contains over 71,500 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and an examination of current and future market opportunities.

Juniper Researchhas, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global financial sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading banks, intermediaries and providers.

