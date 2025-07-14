Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2025 Annual General Meeting Notice

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Nicole Barnes

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2025 Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey, 14 July 2025 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Thursday, 10 July 2024. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, at the Company's registered office at 3:00 pm Guernsey time (4:00 pm CET).

