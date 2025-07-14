Anzeige
WKN: A1T985 | ISIN: GB00B94QM994
Stuttgart
04.12.24 | 08:08
5,500 Euro
+5,77 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 08:10 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2025 Annual General Meeting Notice

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Nicole Barnes
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2025 Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey, 14 July 2025 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Thursday, 10 July 2024. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, at the Company's registered office at 3:00 pm Guernsey time (4:00 pm CET).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
