Hot Rocks Investments plc: Portfolio Update

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Portfolio Update 14-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 July 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Portfolio Update Hamak Gold Limited The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that following its recent investment of GBP100,000 in to Hamak Gold Limited ("Hamak") for 12,500,000 ordinary shares at 0.8p per share and 12,500,000 warrants, the Company has disposed of 6,000,000 ordinary shares in Hamak at an average price of 2.61p raising the sum of GBP156,600 after costs. The Company retains 6,500,000 ordinary shares in Hamak and 12,500,000 warrants over Hamak ordinary shares exercisable at 0.8p per share for 2 years, being locked in for 12 months from their date of issue. Upon completion of the recently announced Cel AI financing the company will hold equity and / or warrant positions in the following entities: Cel AI plc D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Payments Hamak Gold Limited Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Supernova Metals Corp Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 395688 EQS News ID: 2168886 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

