Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Touchstone Exploration Provides Central Block Operational Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) provides an operational update on the Central Block asset located onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

As previously announced, on May 16, 2025 the Company, through its wholly owned Trinidadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital of Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited. The acquired entity, now renamed Touchstone Trinidad Central Block Ltd., holds a 65 percent operating interest in the onshore Central Block exploration and production licence. Heritage Petroleum Company Limited holds the remaining 35 percent participating interest. The Central Block asset includes four producing natural gas wells and a gas processing facility. Financial and operational results from the acquired entity have been consolidated into the Company's financial statements from the May 16, 2025 acquisition date.

Production Update

Gross production volumes from the Central Block averaged 2,969 boe/d (1,930 boe/d net) during the first quarter of 2025, comprising approximately 16.74 MMcf/d of natural gas and 179 bbls/d of NGLs.

Based on preliminary field estimates, second quarter 2025 gross production averaged 3,023 boe/d (1,965 boe/d net), comprised of approximately 17.05 MMcf/d of natural gas and 181 bbls/d of NGLs.

Sales and Pricing Update

Natural gas from the Central Block is sold under two separate contracts: one linked to LNG export pricing and the other to domestic market pricing, primarily supplying Trinidad's petrochemical sector. LNG sales are subject to vessel availability, referred to as liftings.

From January through April 2025, eleven LNG liftings (including associated liquids) were completed, totaling 2,207,696 MMBtu. An additional 11,065 MMBtu was sold into the domestic market. These volumes generated gross revenue of $13.6 million ($8.9 million net). After transportation and processing costs, gross revenue totaled $8.9 million ($5.8 million net). The Central Block also generated $1.0 million in gross revenues ($0.65 million net) from condensate sales at the facility, resulting in total gross revenue of $9.9 million ($6.4 million net) for the period. All sales volumes are subject to a 12.5 percent state royalty and applicable plant operating costs.

The LNG liftings and associated liquids achieved an average realized price of $6.15 per MMBtu, translating to a plant gate price of $4.00 per MMBtu after deductions. Domestic sales achieved an average net plant gate price of $4.33 per MMBtu. Condensate was sold at an average price of $48.49 per barrel.

Development Activities

Touchstone has completed site surveys for two additional well pads, each capable of supporting up to four drilling locations. The Company is currently awaiting government construction approvals.

Paul R. Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are pleased to provide our first operational update on the Central Block following the successful completion of the acquisition. Since the completion, we have delivered quarter-over-quarter production growth through continued plant optimization - an excellent achievement by our Central Block team.

This update also highlights the strategic advantage of integrating LNG-based pricing into our marketing portfolio. With commercial documentation complete and the first LNG payment expected by the end of July, we are positioned to benefit from predictable cash flows under the export contract.

The Central Block's strong performance supports our acquisition rationale and enhances our marketing flexibility, diversifying revenue streams across LNG, petrochemical, and fixed-price gas sales."

Oil and Natural Gas Measures

To provide a single unit of production for analytical purposes, natural gas production has been converted mathematically to barrels of oil equivalent. The Company uses the industry-accepted standard conversion of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf = 1 bbl). The 6:1 boe ratio is based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is not based on either energy content or current prices. While the boe ratio is useful for comparative measures and observing trends, it does not accurately reflect individual product values and might be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. As well, given that the value ratio, based on the current price of crude oil to natural gas, is significantly different from the 6:1 energy equivalency ratio, using a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

The following abbreviations may be referenced in this news release:

bbl(s) barrel(s)

bbls/d barrels per day

boe barrels of oil equivalent

boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day

LNG liquified natural gas

Mcf thousand cubic feet

Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day

MMBtu million British thermal units

MMcf million cubic feet

MMcf/d million cubic feet per day

NGLs natural gas liquids

