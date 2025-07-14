Renewables developer Edify Energy has unveiled plans for a major 2. 4 GWh solar and integrated battery energy storage facility in Australia, adding to its growing portfolio of power generation and storage projects. From pv magazine Australia Edify Energy is seeking approval under the Australian federal government's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act to build the Nowingi Solar Power Station that is to incorporate a 300 MW solar farm and an integrated 300 MW/2,400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The solar-battery hybrid project is proposed for a 639-hectare ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...