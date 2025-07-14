Scientists in india have created a wind-solar system in a tree shape, which combines wind turbines and a PV system with two-axis trackers. The team constructed a hardware-in-the-loop prototype that can generate up to 444. 5 Wh per day. A research team led by scientists from India's Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering has developed a tree-type of PV-wind power system for off-grid applications. "A hybrid tree is a synthetic construction that looks a lot like a real tree, with solar panels or wind turbines installed on its branches. It will enable the delivery of electricity to lighting loads, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...