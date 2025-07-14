Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
North Sea Farmers: Pioneering seaweed harvest takes place in North Sea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands , July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaweed farmers have made the first-ever harvest at North Sea Farm 1, the world's first commercial-scale seaweed farm located in a field of wind turbines off the coast of Scheveningen in the Netherlands. The farm was created by North Sea Farmers with €2 million funding from Amazon's Right Now Climate Fund.

Seaweed farmers inspect the inaugural seaweed harvest at North Sea Farm 1, the world's first commercial-scale seaweed farm located between wind turbines. The farm was funded with €2 million from Amazon's Right Now Climate Fund and will provide researchers with insight into how seaweed farms could remove carbon from the atmosphere, contribute to climate resilience, and scale the cultivation of seaweed globally.

The harvest provides valuable insights to researchers looking into how seaweed farms could remove carbon from the atmosphere, contributing to climate resilience, and how to scale the cultivation of seaweed globally. Seaweed farms could also promote biodiversity and reduce agricultural pressure on land.

"The inaugural harvest of North Sea Farm 1 is a significant moment," said Eva Faict, Amazon Netherlands and Belgium country manager. "Together with North Sea Farmers, we have proven that cultivated seaweed farming among offshore wind turbines is a viable commercial concept."

By locating the farm between offshore wind turbines-a world first for a commercial-scale seaweed farm-North Sea Farmers found a way of securing physical space for the farm away from maritime traffic.

"Through ongoing scientific research, we aim to demonstrate whether farms like this can have a positive long-term impact on both biodiversity and climate change mitigation," said Eef Brouwers, Managing Director of North Sea Farmers. "At the same time, we're proving that seaweed production within an existing offshore infrastructure is possible at a commercial scale."

The harvesting process at North Sea Farm 1-spanning five hectares of the 'Hollandse Kust Zuid' wind farm-involves the use of a vessel carefully navigating between wind turbines, collecting seaweed from nets anchored to the seabed.

Plymouth Marine Laboratory , Deltares and Silvestrum Climate Associates have been monitoring the farm using satellite data, as well as site visits, to understand upper scaling limits for future projects.

Professor Ana M Queirós, Plymouth Marine Laboratory's Climate Change Lead, said: "We're very excited to understand the effects of the seaweed farm on the immediate and surrounding marine environment. Our analysis will follow the carbon from the seawater into the seaweed and the environment, and any effects on biodiversity.

"It's vital projects like this are underpinned with rigorous scientific evidence, particularly given the urgency of the climate and biodiversity crisis and the need to find scalable mitigation measures that produce genuinely beneficial and sustainable outcomes."

Visuels de la récolte pour la presse :https://ap.lc/oeNZj

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729896/AMAZON_NorthSeaSeaweed.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pioneering-seaweed-harvest-takes-place-in-north-sea-302503802.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
