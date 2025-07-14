Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Experience Football Thrills with BGaming's Penalty Duel

Rapidly expanding content provider invites players to enjoy a sizzling-hot football contest in Penalty Duel

VALLETTA, Malta, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular iGaming content provider BGaming captures the thrill of a beach football shootout in the Penalty Duel instant-win game. This casual football-themed title offers players a fresh perspective on sports-themed iGaming fun, inviting them to kick off their sandals on a sun-soaked beach and play as either a striker or a goalkeeper.

BGaming's Casual football-themed game

This unique dual play sets Penalty Duel apart from other football-themed titles, allowing players to switch up the action at any moment. Such flexibility also provides players with control over the game's volatility. Playing as the goalkeeper enables lower volatility, while playing as the striker offers much higher volatility.

The gameplay mechanics are easy to grasp and ideal for fast-paced, rewarding sessions. If you are the striker, you need to choose where to place your shot, with riskier shots rewarding bigger multipliers. If you are the keeper, you need to guess where the striker is going to shoot, with bolder saves paying out more.

Players become fully immersed in the penalty shootout experience via Penalty Duel's Rio-inspired visuals, upbeat salsa music, and crowd cheers.

Penalty Duel also delivers other engaging mechanics and features, including the Buy Bonus and Chance x5. All of these are designed to switch up the gameplay and keep the good times rolling.

Penalty Duel is the second casual football title from BGaming to hit virtual shelves this summer, following Football Plinko. The games have been timed perfectly, becoming available just in time for a packed summer of football that features Women's EURO and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Vasili Pauliuchenko, Game Producer at BGaming, said: "Any football fan will tell you there are few things more exciting than a penalty shootout, and we have neatly captured that mood with Penalty Duel, thanks to the brilliant work of our design team. Both player perspectives have been recreated in great detail, and the fact that players can spend their time in one game while experiencing two fully fleshed gameplay modes should positively affect average session lengths."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729156/Penalty_Duel.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729155/BGaming_logo.jpg

BGaming game provider and publisher

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-football-thrills-with-bgamings-penalty-duel-302503500.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.