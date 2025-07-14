Filtronic has signed a contract with a defence prime worth £13.4m, with expected delivery from mid-CY26. This contract helps diversify the company's revenue base and highlights progress in the aerospace and defence sector. With increasing defence budgets across Europe, this sector represents a strategic growth market for Filtronic. As shipments are expected to fall beyond our current forecast period, we will review estimates when FY25 results are reported on 29 July.

