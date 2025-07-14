DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 18619.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1617065 CODE: TPXG LN ISIN: LU1681037781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXG LN LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 395772 EQS News ID: 2169100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

