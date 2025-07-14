DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1050.4369 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79095 CODE: CI2G LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2G LN LEI Code: 549300S4UQDTVETEUI75 Sequence No.: 395786 EQS News ID: 2169128 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 14, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)