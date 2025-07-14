The Place Reports Surge in Company Relocations Driving Demand for Flexible Office Space in Dubai and Riyadh

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As international companies increasingly shift their regional headquarters to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, demand for premium, flexible office solutions continues to rise. The Place Group, a leading provider of fully serviced offices across the Gulf, reports a sharp uptick in enquiries from businesses looking to rent offices in Dubai and rent offices in Riyadh as they expand into these fast-growing economic hubs.

Recent policy reforms and major investments in infrastructure have positioned the UAE and Saudi Arabia as top destinations for multinational firms and startups alike. Both cities are seeing an influx of companies seeking to capitalize on regional growth opportunities, while benefiting from business-friendly environments, tax advantages, and proximity to emerging markets.

"With global and regional businesses setting up operations in the UAE and KSA, we're witnessing record demand for high-quality, flexible office space in Dubai and office space in Riyadh," said a spokesperson for The Place. "Companies are prioritizing agility, scalability, and convenience which is exactly what our serviced private offices deliver."

The Place offers a range of tailored office solutions to support businesses relocating or expanding into the region. Whether looking to rent an office in Dubai or secure office space in Riyadh, clients enjoy fully furnished private offices, enterprise-grade connectivity, professional reception services, and access to premium meeting and coworking spaces all designed to enable seamless operations from day one.

Businesses moving to the UAE can explore office space in Dubai, while those expanding to Saudi Arabia can browse office space in Riyadh.

"As more companies relocate to tap into new opportunities in the Middle East, flexible workspaces are playing a pivotal role in their setup journey," added the spokesperson. "We're proud to support this transition with bespoke solutions tailored to the needs of modern businesses."

For enquiries or to schedule a tour, visit The Place today.

