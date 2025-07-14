CyberCube, the leading cyber risk modeling and analytics business, has released the latest version of Portfolio Manager, its catastrophe model that empowers portfolio-level insights. CyberCube's advanced analytics are used by 75% of the top 40 US and European cyber insurance carriers.

Key changes made in Portfolio Manager Version 6 (PMv6) reflect:

The evolution of the cyber insurance market from a primarily U.S.-focused market to a truly global one, with modeling capabilities supporting international exposures.

Explicit factoring for geographic variation in cloud service provider outages, as well as differences in the origin and spread patterns of global ransomware and wiper malware attacks.

The advancement of mitigation as a key consideration in modeling cyber catastrophe risk, recognizing the need to evaluate how protective measures can reduce the impact of large-scale events an area that has seen less focus compared to resilience against attritional losses.

For this release, CyberCube conducted extensive research with internal and external cyber experts to understand what will best prepare organizations to avoid the consequences of catastrophic events, if possible, and to recover as smoothly as possible if they cannot avoid it. The v6 release makes greater use of companies' security scores and introduces several new risk modifiers that users may enter based on underwriting information aligned with NIST and CIS security control frameworks.

Jon Laux, CyberCube's VP of Analytics, said: "This release marks an important step forward for our industry. We expect that over time, the new functionality introduced in this model will inform how (re)insurers understand the primary characteristics of cyber risk during underwriting and exposure management."

Diversification is also a key theme of the v6 release. The cyber insurance market in 2025 remains highly concentrated in the United States, both in terms of the percentage of insureds based in America and the prevalence of American technologies and data centers that act as Single Points of Failure (SPoFs) for organizations worldwide.

However, CyberCube anticipates that future market growth will come largely from new geographies across Europe and Asia, and has consequently enhanced and expanded its Enterprise Intelligence Layer (EIL). The EIL is a proprietary dataset representing millions of companies worldwide, built by collecting, curating, and fusing data from multiple public, proprietary, and partner sources.

Changes to the EIL reflect the development of the cyber market internationally, with strong growth in data collection focused on countries such as Germany, France, Australia, Spain, Canada, the UK, and Japan?. Building on these enhancements to the EIL, PMv6 also captures the geographic variation possible among cloud service provider outages as well as variation in the epicenters and spread patterns of global ransomware and wiper malware attacks.

Taken together with CyberCube's updated Exposure Databases, released in 2024, PMv6 equips (re)insurers with actionable intelligence to grow their global cyber exposure with awareness about the potential consequences on their catastrophe exposure.

Ashwin Kashyap, CyberCube's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, said: "PMv6 represents a major step forward for cyber catastrophe modeling. We have made significant progress in addressing the drivers of diversification and risk mitigation for the benefit of the cyber insurance market. As the market leader in cyber insurance analytics, CyberCube is proud to be the industry's partner as insurers look to expand thoughtfully into new geographies."

About CyberCube

CyberCube is the leading provider of software-as-a-service cyber risk analytics to quantify cyber risk in financial terms. Driven by data and informed by insight, we have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to supplement our multi-disciplinary team. Our clients rely on our solutions to make informed decisions about managing and transferring cyber risks. We unpack complex cyber threats into clear, actionable strategies, translating cyber risk into financial impact on businesses, markets, and society as a whole.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company. Our models are built on an unparalleled ecosystem of data and validated by extensive model calibration, internally and externally. CyberCube is the leader in cyber risk quantification for the insurance industry, serving over 100 insurance institutions globally. The company's investors include Forgepoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value.

