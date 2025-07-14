Sun European continues to grow its business services portfolio.

Alton Cars is a leading collision repair provider in the UK.

Sun European Partners, LLP. ("Sun European"), a leading private investment firm focused on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities, today announced its affiliate has completed the acquisition of Alton Cars ("Alton" or the "Company"), adding to Sun European's growing business services portfolio.

Founded in 1979, Alton Cars is a leading independent collision repair provider with 16 sites, headquartered in North of England. The Company offers a comprehensive range of repair services, including bodywork, paint and technical calibration.

"The repair services sector is highly fragmented, the acquisition of Alton creates strong potential to grow the group capability through strategic acquisitions that will increase market share and deliver quality solutions to its customers," said Alexander Wyndham, Managing Director at Sun European Partners. "We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with the team."

"We are delighted to welcome Sun European as our new partner and look forward to working together to scale the business and capitalise on new opportunities," said Neilson Jones, Managing Director at Alton Cars. "Sun European's track record in the Services sector, makes them the ideal investor to support our continued growth."

Legal advisor on this transaction was Mayer Brown.

Sun European Partners, LLP is a leading private investment advisory firm, focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Sun is a trusted partner that is recognised for its investment and operational experience in the Services sector. Since 1995, affiliates of Sun European have invested in more than 550 companies worldwide and has offices in London and affiliates with offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York.

Further information on Sun European Partners, LLP is available at www.suneuropeanpartners.com.

Further information on Alton Cars is available at https://www.altoncars.co.uk/.

