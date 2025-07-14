Anzeige
Montag, 14.07.2025
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
Strata Global Elevates Community Living Standards Across Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Global, a leading Owners Association and community management firm in the UAE, is transforming the way residential and commercial communities are managed through its people-first, technology-driven approach. With a track record spanning nearly two decades, the company delivers innovative solutions that enhance resident satisfaction, property value, and long-term sustainability.

Founded in 2005, Strata Global has become the partner of choice for developers and property owners seeking expert oversight and management. Its portfolio includes some of Dubai's most prominent addresses, such as Emirates Financial Towers, W Residences Dubai, and Burj Daman, where it continues to set new benchmarks in operational excellence and resident engagement.

At the heart of Strata Global's success is its commitment to Dubai community management. The company offers a holistic suite of services including:

  • Resident & Community Relations: Acting as a central point of contact, Strata Global fosters open communication, resolves issues proactively, and promotes community harmony.
  • Maintenance & Service Oversight: From cleaning and landscaping to MEP contractors, vendor relationships are tightly managed for consistent quality.
  • Financial Management: Including budget planning, transparent accounting, service charge collection, and cost optimization.
  • Legal & Compliance Guidance: Ensuring that all managed properties adhere strictly to UAE real estate and Owners Association regulations.
  • Staff & Onsite Management: Strata Global employs, trains, and manages onsite teams to ensure high standards are consistently met.
  • Community Initiatives: Organizing wellness events, sustainability programs, and resident-driven advisory committees that build a true sense of belonging.

As the UAE promotes its "Year of Community" campaign, Strata Global is championing engagement, social responsibility, and sustainability in every community it manages. From Ramadan events to Earth Hour initiatives, residents are encouraged to take part in shaping vibrant, inclusive neighborhoods.

"More than just maintaining buildings, we focus on creating thriving communities where people feel connected and proud of where they live," said Khaled Kaawar, CEO at Strata Global. "That's the true future of property management."

Strata Global's continued commitment to excellence has made it one of the most trusted names in Dubai's real estate landscape. With a forward-looking vision and a focus on quality, transparency, and service, the company is raising the bar for Owners Association Services in the UAE.

For more information about Strata Global's expert community management services, visit: www.strata-global.com/community-management

CONTACT:
Arshad Shek
arshad@strata-global.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strata-global-elevates-community-living-standards-across-dubai-302504138.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
