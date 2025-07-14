Questex LLC: Questex's StreamTV Europe Announces Inaugural Advisory Board to Guide Continental Streaming Strategy

NEW YORK and LISBON, Portugal, July 14, 2025, the premier European edition of Questex's acclaimed StreamTV Show , today unveils its inaugural Advisory Board-an elite panel of industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries set to shape the future of streaming television across Europe. StreamTV Europe will run April 13-15, 2026 at the EPIC SANA LISBOA in Lisbon, Portugal.

A Board Forged for European Leadership

The Advisory Board brings together top executives from across content, technology, distribution, and marketing, offering a powerful mix of global perspective and regional expertise. Board members will help define programming topics, suggest cultural and market-based customization, and ensure that StreamTV Europe addresses the specific nuances and opportunities of the European ecosystem.

Guided by Media Industry Pioneers

StreamTV Europe continues to benefit from the strategic leadership of two veteran streaming executives, Evan Shapiro (ESHAP) and Tony Goncalves (The Evrose Group), who will serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of the Advisory Board. Their global track record-from leading-edge content platforms to technology integration-will be instrumental as Europe's unique streaming challenges take center stage.

Europe's streaming landscape is evolving rapidly, with shifting content consumption patterns, localization demands, regulatory complexity, and emerging monetization models. Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show at Questex, said, "Europe demands its own platform for collaboration and innovation. StreamTV Europe will serve as the hub where industry leaders come together to shape the future of streaming across the continent."

The Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in defining relevant tracks-from FAST channels and programmatic ad tech to cross-border content strategy and regulation-culminating in an unparalleled program at the April 13-15, 2026, event hosted at EPIC SANA Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Advisory Board includes:

Pedro Almeida, Founder and CEO, MediaProbe

Ross Appleton, General Manager UK, Tubi

Gil Azevedo, Managing Director, Lisbon Unicorn Factory

Kerry Ball, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, Britbox

Francisco Balsemão, CEO, Grupo Impresa

Kenechi Belusevic, VP Head of Distribution & Business Development, Warner Brothers Discovery

Hannah Blyth, Head of TV, Prime Video UK, Amazon

Matt Broughton, Director SmartTV Content & Services, LG Electronics

Gus Grimaldi, Senior Director, Head of Samsung TV Plus EMEA, Samsung Electronics

Graham Haigh, Chief Operating Officer, Zoo55, ITV

Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer, RakutenTV

Katrina Kowalski, Senior Vice President, International Content Programming and Acquisitions for PlutoTV, Paramount

Scott Melvin, CEO, The Overlap

Tobi Pfalzgraff, SVP People & Marketing, Titan OS

Pedro Pina, VP & Head, YouTube EMEA

Marion Ranchet, Founder, Streaming Made Easy

Vanda Rapti, Group EVP Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, Viaplay

Matt Risley, Managing Director, Channel 4

Benedicte Steinsrud, Head of Acquisitions, Sky

Albert-Jan Tebbe, Director Advanced Advertising, Liberty Global

Doug Willock, VP Distribution Technology, Paramount Global



To learn more about StreamTV Europe, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com/ .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad .

Stay in the loop! Connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

About StreamTV Europe

StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event-it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado-widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis. Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal.

StreamTV Show runs June 24-26, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better-hospitality, operational real estate and wellness-and the industries that help people live longer-life sciences and healthcare-along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show, Questex

csoucy@questex.com