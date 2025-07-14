Fifax Abp: FIFAX Plc declared bankrupt

FIFAX Plc, company release, 14 July 2025 at 10:15 a.m. EEST

On 10 July 2025, FIFAX Plc ("Fifax") filed for the company's bankruptcy. The District Court of Åland handed down its decision to declare Fifax bankrupt (diarynumber 2025/715) on 14 July 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EEST.

The District Court of Åland has appointed Attorney Robert Peldán from Borenius Attorneys Ltd as the bankruptcy estate administrator of Fifax.

Additional information:

Attorney Robert Peldán

Borenius Attorneys Ltd

+358 50 341 5481

fifax@borenius.com

Certified Advisor:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

+358 50 520 4098

Fifax in brief

Fifax's vision is to be a forerunner in large-scale sustainable fish farming with a minimal impact on the environment, so that locally and sustainably produced fish can be enjoyed by its customers all year round. Established in 2012, Fifax utilizes ultra-intensive Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology based on the principle of an almost completely closed water circulation within the facility, where the fish live in large land-based indoor tanks. Indoor tanks better safeguard against external factors, and the environmental impact and pollution from the facility is significantly lower when compared to traditional fish farming in water bodies.

Fifax Plc's shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.