RightBridge Ventures Group AB: RightBridge Ventures announces CEO transition - Per Olav Karlsen appointed new CEO

RightBridge Ventures Group AB (publ) ("the Company" or "RightBridge") announces the appointment of Per Olav Karlsen as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The appointment follows the recently announced reverse acquisition of Swemar Invest Ltd and marks the beginning of a new strategic phase for the Company.

Per Olav Karlsen brings extensive experience from senior leadership roles in the maritime industry, where he has successfully led companies through transformation and growth, including in public company environments. His appointment signals a clear strategic direction for the next chapter of RightBridge Ventures.

Dagfinn Lunde, newly appointed Chairman of the Board of RightBridge Ventures, comments:

"We are very pleased to welcome Per Olav as the new CEO. His strategic insight and international leadership experience will be valuable assets as we now take the next steps in RightBridge's development. We look forward to sharing a series of initiatives over the coming months aimed at clarifying our direction and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

In connection with the transition, Claes Kalborg steps down from his position as CEO and will also be leaving the Company. Claes has played a key role in building RightBridge, particularly in establishing the Company's focus on IP-driven business models.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Claes Kalborg for his important contributions and leadership. We wish him all the best in his continued work with IP development and licensing outside of RightBridge Ventures," says Dagfinn Lunde.

For further information, please contact:

Dagfinn Lunde

Chairman of the Board

+31 620 43 27 77

lundedagfinn@gmail.com