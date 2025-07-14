Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW24 | ISIN: SE0008091664 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LU
München
14.07.25 | 09:12
0,012 Euro
-34,74 % -0,007
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMRIS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMRIS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 06:40 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simris Group AB: Partner Company Decides Not to Proceed with Simris Group ADC Proposed Collaboration Following Strategic Review

Simris Group AB (publ), through its subsidiary Simris Biologics GmbH, announces that the EU-based biopharmaceutical company with which it had signed a non-binding concept sheet for a potential antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) collaboration has informed Simris that it will not pursue further partnership discussions.

The decision follows a recent internal strategic review conducted by the prospective partner, which concluded with a prioritization of internal development programs and a realignment of external collaboration initiatives. As a result, no further negotiations toward a binding Research, Development Option and License Agreement will take place.

"We respect our counterpart's strategic decision and remain confident in the value and potential of our proprietary cyanobacterial cytotoxin payloads for next-generation ADCs," said Dr Alexis Roberts-McIntosh, CEO of Simris Group. "This outcome does not affect our continued commitment to advancing Simris Biologics' capabilities and exploring new partnership opportunities in the ADC field and beyond. We continue to pursue our own independent studies internally and in collaboration with our CRO partner."

Simris Biologics continues to build a robust innovation pipeline targeting oncology and precision therapeutics and remains engaged in multiple ongoing discussions with leading biotech and pharma partners as we generate promising data for our advance payload assets.

Contact Details:
Dr Alexis Roberts-McIntosh
CEO Simris Group AB
Email: ir@simris.com
Mobile: +44 (0) 7940 585298
www.simrisgroup.com

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):
Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

This information is information that Simris Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-12 06:38 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.