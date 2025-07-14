Simris Group AB: Partner Company Decides Not to Proceed with Simris Group ADC Proposed Collaboration Following Strategic Review

Simris Group AB (publ), through its subsidiary Simris Biologics GmbH, announces that the EU-based biopharmaceutical company with which it had signed a non-binding concept sheet for a potential antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) collaboration has informed Simris that it will not pursue further partnership discussions.

The decision follows a recent internal strategic review conducted by the prospective partner, which concluded with a prioritization of internal development programs and a realignment of external collaboration initiatives. As a result, no further negotiations toward a binding Research, Development Option and License Agreement will take place.

"We respect our counterpart's strategic decision and remain confident in the value and potential of our proprietary cyanobacterial cytotoxin payloads for next-generation ADCs," said Dr Alexis Roberts-McIntosh, CEO of Simris Group. "This outcome does not affect our continued commitment to advancing Simris Biologics' capabilities and exploring new partnership opportunities in the ADC field and beyond. We continue to pursue our own independent studies internally and in collaboration with our CRO partner."

Simris Biologics continues to build a robust innovation pipeline targeting oncology and precision therapeutics and remains engaged in multiple ongoing discussions with leading biotech and pharma partners as we generate promising data for our advance payload assets.

About Simris Group AB (PUBL):

Simris Group is a biologics company identifying and commercialising high value, natural, biologically active compounds found in microalgae and cyanobacteria to extract for applications in biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Simris Group's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the short name SIMRIS and ISIN code SE0008091664.

Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, telephone: 08-546 017 58, email: info@amudova.se.

This information is information that Simris Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-12 06:38 CEST.