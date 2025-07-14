Anzeige
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2025 10:22 Uhr
Blueshift Labs, Inc.: SBX Cars Selects Blueshift to Power Next-Generation Customer Engagement

Innovative automotive marketplace to deliver personalised, omnichannel experiences with Blueshift's AI-driven platform

London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2025 — Blueshift Labs, Inc., a leading customer engagement platform provider, today announced that SBX Cars, a fast-growing digital marketplace connecting millions of automotive enthusiasts worldwide, has chosen Blueshift to accelerate its omnichannel marketing strategy and deliver personalised experiences at scale.

Founded by the creators of Supercar Blondie, SBX Cars has quickly emerged as a destination for discovering, buying, and selling extraordinary vehicles. With a highly engaged audience across SMS, email, mobile, and social channels-including YouTube and Instagram-SBX Cars is committed to making luxury automotive transactions more seamless and customer-centric.

As part of this partnership, SBX Cars will utilise Blueshift's AI-powered platform to orchestrate targeted campaigns across various channels, including personalised recommendations and automated communications tailored to customer behavior and preferences. The integration is designed to improve engagement and build stronger customer relationships throughout the purchase journey.

"At SBX Cars, delivering a standout experience is at the heart of everything we do," said Paul Armstrong, Head of Growth Marketing at SBX Cars. "Blueshift gives us the tools and intelligence to understand our customers in real time and engage them with relevance and precision. We're excited about the potential of Blueshift to help us scale our marketing, deepen relationships, and drive growth across all our channels."

SBX Cars' marketing team will use Blueshift's customer engagement platform to:

  • Unify customer data across their website, mobile apps, and social media
  • Automate dynamic email and SMS campaigns tailored to buyer interests
  • Activate audience syndication for paid media across Google and social platforms
  • Optimise engagement through real-time recommendations and predictive insights

"Innovative brands like SBX Carsare redefining what modern customer engagement looks like," said Vijay Chittoor, Co-Founder and CEO of Blueshift. "We're thrilled to partner with their team as they set a new standard for the automotive marketplace by combining rich content with personalised, data-driven experiences."



Janet Jaiswal Blueshift Labs, Inc. 6507591339 janet.jaiswal@getblueshift.com

