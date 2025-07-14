Cushman & Wakefield Core: Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ranked Top Emerging Global Data Center Markets in 2025 Report

Cushman & Wakefield's latest global benchmark highlights UAE's accelerated rise as a strategic digital infrastructure hub

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushman & Wakefield's 2025 Global Data Center Market Comparison has ranked Abu Dhabi and Dubai as the top two emerging data center markets in the world, underscoring the UAE's growing influence in global digital infrastructure investment.

Based on 20 critical variables - including power availability, fiber connectivity, development pipeline and land pricing - the report positions Abu Dhabi at number one and Dubai at number two among 97 markets worldwide. These rankings reflect the success of the UAE's coordinated infrastructure delivery, policy support, and growing depth of occupier demand.

"There's a clear link between long-term infrastructure planning and current market performance," said Edward Macura, Country Head at Cushman & Wakefield Core, a leading commercial real estate services company in the UAE. "Abu Dhabi and Dubai have created the conditions for scale, and global operators are responding. Access to power, land, and fast-track approvals are converging with demand from AI and cloud platforms - this combination is driving investment decisions."

Strong Demand from Hyperscalers and AI Deployments

With over 250 MW of live capacity and another 500 MW in active development, the UAE is building for scale. The Stargate UAE project in Abu Dhabi - anchored by OpenAI, Oracle, and Nvidia - is set to deliver 5 GW at full capacity. In Dubai, du and Microsoft are advancing a $540 million hyperscale facility.

Cloud expansions by AWS, Alibaba, and Equinix continue across both emirates, while Khazna Data Centers leads the operator landscape with over 59% market share. Enterprise activity is also rising, including Emirates Group's move to a solar-powered facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park.

Capital Alignment and Delivery Track Record

The UAE data center market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2030 in-line with the rise in commercial properties in the region driving increased data usage. This growth is supported by large-scale capital programmes and global investment platforms. Abu Dhabi's ADQ and Energy Capital Partners are investing $25 billion in power infrastructure, while MGX, Microsoft, and BlackRock are backing a $30 billion AI-related initiative.

"We're seeing investment decisions being made on the strength of delivery performance, not just potential," said Macura. "Developers are meeting deadlines, occupiers are pre-leasing, and supporting infrastructure is being delivered in parallel. That consistency is being noticed by institutional capital."

The Stargate UAE campus, announced in May 2025, is on track to deliver its first 1 GW by 2026 - an accelerated timeline by global standards. Similarly, Khazna's 100 MW AI facility in Ajman is progressing toward phased delivery within 24 months.

A Region Positioned for What's Next

With AI workloads increasing and global power constraints reshaping deployment strategies, the UAE offers a distinct value proposition: scalable infrastructure, aligned policy, and credible execution.

"The level of interest we're seeing isn't temporary," added Macura. "Occupiers and investors are thinking in cycles. The UAE has reached the point where it offers both operational reliability and future capacity - those are the markets that will outperform over time."

