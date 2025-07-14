Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. has invested INR 120 million ($1. 4 million) in its solar-focused subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions Ltd, in exchange for equity shares to support manufacturing expansion. From pv magazine India Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd has invested INR 120 million in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions Ltd, in exchange for equity shares. Shakti Energy Solutions, incorporated on September 6, 2010, manufactures solar module mounting structures and is expanding into the production of solar cells and modules that comply with domestic content requirements (DCR). The company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...