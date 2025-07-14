Serabi Gold plc: Q2-2025 Production Results and Operational Highlights

Q2-2025 Production Results and Operational Highlights

Serabi Gold plc ("Serabi" or the "Company") (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce the Company's second quarter production results and operating highlights for FY2025 (all financial amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated).

Q2-2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Gold production of 10,532 ounces, a 17% increase from Q2-2024.

Over 3,850 metres of horizontal development for the quarter, a 10% increase on Q1-2025 and the highest quarterly development since operations commenced.

Cash as at 30 June 2025 of $30.4 million vs $26.5 million as at 31 March 2025.

Net cash at quarter-end (after interest bearing loans and lease liabilities) of $24.6 million (Q1-2025: $21.1 million).

The Company remains on track to achieve 2025 consolidated production guidance of 44,000 - 47,000 ounces gold.

First results from the brownfield exploration opportunities at Palito Complex, Coringa Mine and São Domingos target, which is part of Phase II of the Company's growth strategy: Hole 25-SE-001 - 0.6m @ 27.17 g/t Au from 274m (Senna orebody at Palito Complex) Hole 25-SE-001 - 1.05m @ 6.42 g/t Au from 276m (Senna orebody at Palito Complex) Hole 25-JA-003 - 0.5m @ 27.78 g/t Au from 120m (Jatobá orebody at Coringa) Hole 25-GA-001 - 0.5m @ 52.07 g/t Au from 150m (Galena orebody at Coringa) Hole 24-SD-016 - 1.65m @ 80.50 g/t Au from 193m (São Domingos) Hole 24-SD-023 - 1.35m @ 19.97 g/t Au from 143m (São Domingos) Hole 24-SD-024 - 0.60m @ 16.25 g/t Au from 186m (São Domingos) Hole 24-SD-026 - 1.50m @ 30.13 g/t Au from 317m (São Domingos) Hole 24-SD-026 - 0.75m @ 42.30 g/t Au from 330m (São Domingos)







Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

"We have followed a strong first quarter with an even better second quarter, which at 10,532 ounces, has been the highest quarterly output recorded since operations recommenced in 2013. Year-to-date, that gives total gold production of 20,545 ounces, slightly above budget and leaving us tracking guidance. Development rates were also excellent, 10% improved on the first quarter.

A 17% increase on the corresponding quarter in 2024, and most pleasing within these numbers was the grade improvements at both Palito and Coringa. Palito plant feed grades year-to-date are 27% improved on the 2024 average, whilst Coringa plant feed grades improved 12%.

At Coringa, the ore sorter has now been operational for 6 months with excellent performance. During this period, we have taken advantage of favourable economics and have been using the ore sorter to process low grade ore stockpiled since the mine opened, whilst higher grade ROM is transported directly to the Palito plant. By doing this we can produce more ounces from Coringa this year than originally planned.

Coringa is of course, a relatively new mine and has continued to grow and perform well and we now have production coming from two main sectors, Serra, and Meio. The Serra zone has now been operating for 4 years with multiple levels in development and production; however, the mine is still relatively shallow with all activities still less than 200 vertical metres from surface. The Serra zone has production and development from multiple levels between 260m down to level 125m. The main ramps north and south are now deepening below 125m. The second quarter also saw further development into the Meio zone, the second sector at Coringa. The first two levels, 356m and 336m are now fully developed and stoping has just commenced. Grades are very encouraging, but development rates are slower than planned. At the Serra zone, we are blessed with excellent ground conditions, however the Meio zone is significantly weaker as we are still in the upper levels, close to surface and rock conditions are still somewhat weathered. As we deepen, we expect conditions to improve. However, it does mean more support as we advance and this slows development.

At Palito, we have seen grades continue to improve and year to date 2025 mined grades have been approximately 6.19 g/t gold compared to 4.86 g/t gold in 2024. Much of this improvement has come from stoping the Barrichello zone, along with some excellent grades being returned from the G3 vein, which formed the backbone of production at Palito from 2005-2017. The G3 vein is now being mined on the -20m, -85m and -210m levels. 2025-2027 will see significant contribution from G3.

The second quarter also saw our brownfield exploration programme gather pace. We have two rigs turning at Palito and two at Coringa as we target some 30,000 metres of drilling this year. The first results were published early in the quarter (LINK), with very encouraging results. The drilling results from the Senna orebody at the Palito Complex, as well as Jatobá and Galena in Coringa, indicate we are progressing towards our goal of increasing the current mineral resource inventory to between 1.5Moz-2.0Moz.



We are enjoying excellent operational performance, strong prevailing gold prices, cash growth and anticipate further success. Our production profile will see greater quarterly production in Q3 and Q4 to reach guidance. With this as a foundation to what we anticipate will be a successful period of organic growth to look forward to in the second half of 2025."

OPERATIONAL RESULTS

SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS FOR 2025 AND 2024







Qtr 1 Qtr 2 YTD Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 YTD 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 2024 Group Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 10,013 10,532 20,545 9,007 9,003 9,489 10,022 37,520 Mined ore Tonnes 44,924 52,032 96,956 56,296 59,564 58,682 50,327 225,049 Gold grade (g/t) 7.09 6.72 6.89 5.31 5.06 5.48 6.19 5.49 Milled ore Tonnes 48,155 51,246 99,401 54,521 55,192 54,579 52,363 216,655 Gold grade (g/t) 6.7 6.67 6.69 5.38 5.31 5.59 6.21 5.61 Horizontal development Metres 3,505 3,850 7,355 3,131 3,550 3,325 3,129 13,135 Palito Complex Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 4,666 5,607 10,273 5,135 4,251 3,648 4,369 17,404 Mined ore Tonnes 25,267 29,294 54,561 36,471 30,488 26,878 23,642 117,479 Gold grade (g/t) 6.15 6.22 6.19 4.72 4.52 4.34 6.10 4.86 Milled ore Tonnes 24,328 29,885 54,213 35,861 30,750 27,454 23,719 117,785 Gold grade (g/t) 6.25 6.15 6.20 4.73 4.56 4.33 6.05 4.86 Horizontal development Metres 1,979 2,004 3,983 2,153 2,315 1,859 1,948 8,275 Coringa Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 5,347 4,925 10,272 3,871 4,752 5,841 5,653 20,117 Mined ore Tonnes 19,657 22,738 42,395 19,825 29,076 31,984 26,685 107,569 Gold grade (g/t) 8.31 7.35 7.80 6.39 5.62 6.44 6.27 6.17 Milled ore Tonnes 23,827 21,361 45,188 18,660 24,441 27,125 28,645 98,871 Gold grade (g/t) 7.17 7.39 7.27 6.61 6.25 6.87 6.34 6.51 Horizontal development Metres 1,526 1,846 3,372 978 1,235 1,466 1,181 4,860

(1) The table may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Production numbers are subject to change pending final assay analysis from refineries.

Total production for the second quarter was 10,532 ounces. Total ore mined during the quarter was 52,032 tonnes at 6.72 g/t Au compared to 44,924 tonnes at 7.09 g/t for the first quarter of 2025. The Palito Complex process plant treated 51,246 tonnes at 6.67 g/t Au compared to 48,155 tonnes of ROM ore at a grade of 6.70 g/t Au for Q1-2025.

A total of 3,850 metres of horizontal development has been completed for the quarter of which 1,879 metres was ore development. The balance was the ramp, crosscuts and stope preparation development.

The Coringa orebody continues to perform well. Production was focused on the levels of 260m, 225m, 195m, 165m and now 130m level. The newly intersected Meio zone is in development with levels 356m and 336m advanced and stoping just underway.

FINANCE UPDATE

Cash balances at the end of June 2025 were $30.4 million, in comparison to the cash balances at the end of December 2024 of $22.2 million. On 6 January 2025 the Company fully repaid its $5.0 million unsecured loan arrangement with Itau Bank in Brazil which carried an interest coupon of 8.47 per cent. On 22 January 2025, the Group secured a new $5.0 million loan from Banco Santander. The Banco Santander loan is repayable as a bullet payment on 21 January 2026 and carries an interest coupon of 6.16%. The Company had a net cash balance at the end of Q2-2025 (after interest bearing loans and lease liabilities) of $24.6 million (31 December 2024: net cash $16.2 million).

FY2025 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

The Company remains on track to achieve 2025 consolidated production guidance of 44,000 - 47,000 ounces gold.

About Serabi Gold plc

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development and production company focused on the prolific Tapajós region in Para State, northern Brazil. The Company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and is planning to double production in the coming years with the construction of the Coringa Gold project. Serabi Gold plc recently made a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom with a secondary office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Andrew Khov, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development.

