Major commitment announced during Galaxy AI Forum at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung has today announced a major commitment to expand Galaxy AI to over 400 million devices globally by the end of 2025. This builds on its 2024 milestone of bringing Galaxy AI to more than 200 million devices, beginning with the Galaxy S24 series.

Galaxy AI adoption accelerates, with 70% of Galaxy S25 users engaging AI-powered features like Circle to Search, Photo Assist, and Note Assist

Since launch, Galaxy AI has helped define a new era of mobile AI innovation transforming what's possible on smartphones. Today, over 70% of Galaxy S25 users actively engage with a growing suite of AI-powered features developed in collaboration with Samsung and Google.

Among these, Google Gemini has seen the most notable growth, with usage tripling across the latest Galaxy S series. Through close collaboration with Samsung, Gemini is deeply integrated across Galaxy devices connecting with first-party apps to deliver helpful and personalised responses.

Mindy Brooks, Vice President, Android Consumer Product Experience, Google, said: "Through close collaboration with Samsung, Gemini works seamlessly across its devices and connects with its first-party apps to provide helpful and personalised responses. For example, Gemini's live video capabilities have been optimized for the Flip's front screen camera, and Gemini on Galaxy Watch leverages context from your phone."

Consumers Are Turning to Mobile AI for Everyday Tasks

One year on from the inaugural Galaxy AI Forum, Samsung is sharing new insights into how AI is transforming daily life. Research conducted with Symmetry Research reveals growing reliance on mobile AI and evolving expectations for more personalised, proactive features:

47% of consumers say their daily routines would be disrupted without AI tools such as personalised notifications, AI-powered search, and voice assistance.

45% now use voice commands as often as they type highlighting a shift in how users interact with their devices.

These trends point to growing demand for multimodal, intelligent, and intuitive AI experiences.

Democratising Mobile AI for All

Samsung's expansion of Galaxy AI to 400 million devices reflects its commitment to democratising the power and possibilities of mobile AI. Whether through intuitive voice features, on-device privacy, or cross-device intelligence, Samsung is building a future where AI is seamlessly embedded in the smartphone the device that's always in your hand.

Jisun Park, Corporate Executive Vice President Head of Language AI Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, concluded: "Some see AI as the start of a 'post smartphone' era, but we see it differently. We're building a future where your devices don't just respond, they become smarter to anticipate, see, and work quietly in the background to make life feel a little more effortless."

Learn more about how Samsung and its industry partners are shaping the future of mobile AI here: https://www.samsungmobilepress.com/feature-stories/samsung-continues-to-expand-galaxy-ai-as-consumers-show-increasing-reliance-on-mobile-ai

