WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 10:54 Uhr
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

14 July 2025

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732


