Tenaga Nasional Berhad says the newly-announced hybrid hydro floating solar hub and green hydrogen hub will position Malaysia as a regional leader in the green hydrogen value chain. Kuala Lumpur-based utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has launched two renewable energy hubs in the eastern state of Terenggau. The first, a hybrid hydro floating solar hub (HHFS) is a collaboration between TNB's power generation subsidiary, TNB Genco Sdn Bhd, and investment holding company Terengganu Inc. The second, a green hydrogen hub, is a partnership between the utility and oil and gas firm Petroliam Nasional ...

