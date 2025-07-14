Zentiva Climate Targets Officially Validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

PRAGUE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva is proud to announce a significant step forward in its sustainability strategy with official validation of its targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

By setting near term and long-term net-zero Green House Gas (GHG) reduction targets in line with the SBTi, this commitment reinforces Zentiva's dedication to sustainability and aligns our decarbonisation roadmap with the European Union's goal of becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

These targets are grounded in the SBTi methodology, which ensures that corporate climate goals are aligned with the latest climate science and the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Unlike carbon neutrality claims that may rely on offsets, SBTi requires companies to prioritise deep emissions reductions of up to 90%, before addressing residual emissions through carbon removals.

Zentiva commits to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050. Near-Term Targets: Zentiva commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63 % by 2034 from a 2021 base year and scope 3 GHG emissions 63 % by 2034 from a 2024 base year.

Zentiva commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63 % by 2034 from a 2021 base year and scope 3 GHG emissions 63 % by 2034 from a 2024 base year. Long-Term Targets: Zentiva commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90 % by 2050 from a 2021 base year and scope 3 GHG emissions 90 % by 2050 from a 2024 base year.

Zentiva's climate targets are available on Target dashboard - Science Based Targets Initiative

The SBTi is globally recognised with a widely accepted framework for corporate climate targets. It provides a rigorous, science-based framework that ensures transparency, credibility, and alignment with international climate goals.

Zentiva's Sustainability Strategy is built around three core pillars: People, Partners, and Planet. This reflects a holistic commitment to responsible business practices and long-term value creation. By fulfilling our purpose of providing health and wellbeing for all generations, we acknowledge the impact we have on society and the environment. We strive to operate responsibly, minimising our environmental footprint while contributing to a healthier future.

Zentiva's sustainability efforts extend beyond decarbonisation to include measurable reductions in energy use, water consumption, and the amount of waste generated from its production, along with a focus on biodiversity restoration projects. Zentiva's approach is guided by strong governance.

Ines Windisch, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, commented:

"We are proud the SBTi has validated our climate targets. Europe is heating up and climate change is no longer a distant threat, but our present reality. Ambition alone won't cool down the planet. We have to turn the ambition into action, and our strategy for decarbonization is the cornerstone of that. Thanks to the engagement of our team and our partners, we can make a meaningful impact across our operations and communities. We cannot fight climate change alone. At Zentiva, every small step counts, and we are proud of our achievements so far."

For more information about Zentiva's Sustainability Strategy, targets, and achievements for the business year 2024, please see our latest Sustainability Report, available at http://www.zentiva.com/sustainability.

About Zentiva

Zentiva provides health and wellbeing for all generations, with focus on developing, producing, and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in over 30 countries across Europe and beyond. Zentiva has four wholly-owned manufacturing sites and a broad network of external manufacturing partners to ensure supply security. Zentiva employes more than 5,000 unique talents, bonded together by a commitment to the people who depend on our medicines every day. Zentiva is private equity-owned, delivering sustainable growth, with an ambitious plan for the years to come.

