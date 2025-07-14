Figures from Poland's Energy Regulatory Authority (URE) show that solar accounted for 178 of the 181 successful bids awarded under the country's latest renewables auctions. Auctions covering hydroelectric power plants, agricultural biogas plants, and biomass went unresolved due to a lack of valid offers. Poland's URE has shared the results of seven renewables auctions that took place this month. An auction for solar and wind installations greater than 1 MW selected 95 solar bids with a combined capacity of 1,623 MW and three onshore wind bids totaling 82. 7 MW. The minimum price for solar agreed ...

