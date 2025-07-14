LUXE Cleaning Services Earns 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Janitorial Services in Tampa

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / LUXE Cleaning Services®, a trusted name in residential and commercial cleaning throughout the Tampa Bay area, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Janitorial Services category for Tampa. This honor highlights the company's dedication to dependable, detailed, and customer-focused cleaning solutions that go beyond the ordinary.

Founded on the belief that great service starts and ends with people; LUXE Cleaning Services is known for its team of carefully selected professionals who deliver spotless results with a friendly, respectful touch. From sparkling homes to pristine office spaces, the company tailors each cleaning plan to fit the unique needs of its clients.

Cleaning with Care and Consistency

LUXE Cleaning Services offers a wide range of cleaning options, including routine residential cleanings, deep cleans, move-in and move-out services, and comprehensive janitorial solutions for commercial spaces. Every service is designed to help clients enjoy a cleaner, healthier, and more welcoming environment-without lifting a finger.

"We believe in raising the standard for what a cleaning service can be," said the LUXE Cleaning Services team. "Receiving the Consumer Choice Award means so much to us because it reflects the trust and satisfaction of the community we proudly serve."

People-First Approach, Exceptional Results

LUXE stands out for its commitment to hiring and training a team that embodies professionalism, reliability, and genuine care for clients' spaces. By investing in high-quality cleaning products, detailed checklists, and responsive communication, LUXE ensures every visit leaves a noticeable difference.

Whether working in a family home, a busy office, or a newly renovated space, the team treats every property with the same attention to detail they'd expect in their own homes.

Serving Tampa Bay with Pride

As a locally owned business, LUXE Cleaning Services is deeply connected to the Tampa Bay community. The company actively supports local families and businesses by creating jobs, fostering trust, and giving clients the freedom to focus on what matters most.

Shaping What's Next

With this recognition, LUXE Cleaning Services plans to expand its reach to more individuals, families, and businesses around Tampa Bay and invest in a more robust employer sponsored benefits package (adding to the paid time off, 401k with company match, and monthly therapeutic massage vouchers that they currently offer) to include medical, dental, vision benefits, and more. This will help them attract and retain only the most dedicated and detail-oriented professionals - making it easier than ever for Tampa Bay residents and businesses to maintain clean, healthy spaces for the years to come in partnership with LUXE.

To close, LUXE Cleaning Services is a company that values not only its client's experience, but also the dignified and distinct employment position it provides for the proud members of its team.

