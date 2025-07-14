Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S58) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company") pleased to announce that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with certain service providers (the "Creditors"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle an aggregate amount of $99,450.00 in outstanding bona fide debt (the "First Debt Settlement"). The Company and the Creditors have agreed to settle the Debt through the issuance to the Creditor of 697,894 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.1425 per common share (the "Shares"). Subject to the written consent of the Canadian Securities Exchange the First Debt Settlement Shares in connection with the First Debt Settlement will not be subject to any hold period.

The Company announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with two creditors to settle an outstanding loan in the amount of $30,000.00 (the "Second Debt Settlement"). The loan was advanced to the Company as a non-interest bearing advance to support working capital and was not subject to a formal loan agreement. The Company and the creditors have agreed to settle the loan through the issuance to the creditors of 210,526 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.1425 per common share (the "Shares"). The Second Debt Settlement Shares will be subject to a four month and a day hold from the date of issuance.

The Company also announces the settlement of C$15,750 owed to David Bowen the Company's Chief Executive Officer, through the issuance of 110,526 Shares at a price of C$0.1425 per Share (the "Third Debt Settlement"). The issuance of the Third Debt Settlement Shares is a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101. Subject to the written consent of the Canadian Securities Exchange the Third Debt Settlement Shares will not be subject to any hold period.

The debt settlements were approved by the board of directors of the Company, the majority of whom are considered to be independent with reference to MI 61-101. Pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the debt settlements cannot close prior to five business days from the announcement of the Company's intention to complete the debt settlements.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 2,108 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the debt settlement and the hold period of the Shares, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward- looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

