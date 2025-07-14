Boldyn Networks drives further sustainability progress and climate action in 2025

LONDON, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) launched its 2025 Sustainability Report: Transforming Connectivity for a Sustainable Future. The report outlines the strides made across Boldyn's sustainability commitments, as the company continues to bolster responsible innovation in digital infrastructure.

"This past year, we achieved remarkable global growth, expanding fast and connecting over one billion people. Yet, no matter how large we become, our purpose to unlock the power of an interconnected future reminds us of our responsibility as an industry leader to ensure we design, build, deploy and manage our networks and services in a sustainable way," said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks.

With support from majority investor CPP Investments, minority investors, and a highly engaged Board, Boldyn's 2025 Sustainability Report tracks progress against 51 targets.

The report includes the results of an unprecedented study that Boldyn commissioned to ABI Research last year. It revealed that neutral host networks are 38% greener and up to 47% more cost-effective than traditional 5G deployments, reaffirming the transformative potential of neutral host networks.

