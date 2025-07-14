DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDF LN) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 121.3214 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 813764 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN LEI Code: 54930031I8LHEECGCJ38 Sequence No.: 395807 EQS News ID: 2169288 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

