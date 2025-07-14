DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.1535 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5653950 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN LEI Code: 549300QO7ZM8CWX59L64 Sequence No.: 395815 EQS News ID: 2169304 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 14, 2025 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)