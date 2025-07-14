Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 08:09
6,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4006,70012:35
PR Newswire
14.07.2025 12:24 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Marion Sears as a non-executive director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 27 August 2025.

Ms Sears brings expertise from her career in the City in investment banking which included international mergers and acquisitions. Since then, she has served on a number of boards as a non-executive director, including corporates and investment trusts. She has acted as a senior independent director and chaired remuneration, nomination and sustainability committees across many sectors, giving her long-standing PLC experience and stakeholder understanding.

Ms Sears is currently senior independent non-executive director of Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, a non-executive director of Dunelm Group plc and senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee of Shepherd Neame Limited. She was previously a non-executive director of Keywords Studios plc, WH Smith PLC, abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc and Fidelity European Trust PLC.

Ms Sears will serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee. She currently holds 7,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Ms Sears.

Caroline Driscoll

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 14 July 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.