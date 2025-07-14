BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Marion Sears as a non-executive director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 27 August 2025.

Ms Sears brings expertise from her career in the City in investment banking which included international mergers and acquisitions. Since then, she has served on a number of boards as a non-executive director, including corporates and investment trusts. She has acted as a senior independent director and chaired remuneration, nomination and sustainability committees across many sectors, giving her long-standing PLC experience and stakeholder understanding.

Ms Sears is currently senior independent non-executive director of Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, a non-executive director of Dunelm Group plc and senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee of Shepherd Neame Limited. She was previously a non-executive director of Keywords Studios plc, WH Smith PLC, abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc and Fidelity European Trust PLC.

Ms Sears will serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee and Management Engagement Committee. She currently holds 7,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Ms Sears.

Caroline Driscoll

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 14 July 2025