Mentavi Health: Mentavi's Diagnostic Evaluation Offers Critical Mental-Health Support to Primary Care Clinicians

Mentavi's innovative online asynchronous assessment, validated in a clinical study presented at the 10th World Congress on ADHD, provides clinicians with an efficient, comprehensive diagnostic mental health evaluation at an affordable price for their patients.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Sixty percent of counties in the U.S. do not have a single psychiatrist, and 77 percent report a severe shortage, according to a 2022 study in Psychiatric Times. Primary care clinicians often have to fill this gap, but only 10-30 percent of them say they are comfortable diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. Mentavi Health offers a clinically validated diagnostic assessment for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults that closes the psychiatric care gap quickly, easily, and at an accessible price.

Mentavi Health is recognized as an innovator and national leader in online mental health diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, Mentavi Health now provides a broad spectrum of services, from mental wellness checks to diagnosis and treatment.

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation provides critical support to primary care clinicians, in particular those whose patients are seeking diagnosis and treatment for ADHD or other mental disorders. Patients can complete the self-paced online evaluation on their own, without a clinician present. It takes one to two hours to complete, and assesses for mental health concerns including anxiety, ADHD, and depression. The cost is less than $200.

A licensed, doctorate-level psychologist reviews the assessment responses and renders a diagnosis to the patient and designated provider in five days or less. The diagnosis can be used to develop a treatment plan, which can include medication (as warranted), coaching, and therapy with a Mentavi clinician or the patient's own healthcare provider.

"Primary care clinicians are becoming increasingly important in adult ADHD care, but they often lack the time, tools, and resources needed to accurately diagnose the condition," said Mentavi Health Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, M.D., MMM. "Clinically validated asynchronous assessments and telehealth clinicians, as available on the Mentavi Health platform, can provide primary care clinicians with this evidence-based, accessible resource for their patients."

Research conducted by Mentavi and presented at the 10th World Congress on ADHD in Prague, Czech Republic, validated the accuracy and reliability of the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation for diagnosing ADHD in adults, when compared with traditional face-to-face, in-person clinical assessments that are typically the standard of care in the field. A publication of the study results in a peer-reviewed journal is expected in the next few months.

Among the study's findings:

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation and the clinical interview have a diagnostic agreement of 78%.

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation has a Positive Predictive Value (PPV) of 94.9%

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation identifies ADHD-positive cases more accurately than the clinical interview, with a 12% false positive rate vs. 56% for the clinical interview.

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation is more conservative than the clinical interview, meaning it does not over-diagnose ADHD in adults.

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation is based on the latest research and practices. It was developed using more than a dozen validated screening instruments and specific questions aligned with the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) criteria to diagnose a broad range of mental health conditions, including ADHD. Study results demonstrate that an online asynchronous assessment, such as the Mentavi Health tool, is a reliable, accurate, and trusted tool for diagnosing ADHD in adults.

"As value-based care becomes the norm, primary care teams need scalable tools that deliver measurable impact," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "Our diagnostic solution helps practices identify and treat mental health conditions earlier, supporting better patient outcomes and stronger performance on quality metrics."

Mentavi Health's core mission is to increase access to accurate, efficient, and evidence-based mental health assessments. With ADHD in adults significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated, the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation will aid clinicians with their role in the diagnosis and treatment of this and related disorders.

For more information, visit Mentavi Health or ADHD Online .

About Mentavi Health

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make high-quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care. For more information, visit mentavi.com .

