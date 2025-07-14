Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - revenuelab., a performance-driven affiliate network in the iGaming sector, has expanded its strategic collaboration with direct advertiser Alpha Affiliates through a joint initiative focused on recognizing affiliate contributions and supporting long-term growth.

From May 1 to June 30, 2025, and targeting affiliates in Tier 1 and Tier 2 regions, the initiative recognizes affiliate contributions based on measurable performance. Whether an affiliate is new or well-established, the initiative is designed to support growth across all levels.

Why New Collaboration Is Different

The initiative reflects evolving affiliate dynamics. With rising traffic costs and increased compliance demands, Alpha Affiliates and revenuelab. have developed a flexible structure that acknowledges meaningful affiliate performance and promotes sustainable partnerships.

Instead of spotlighting a limited number of participants, the campaign acknowledges contributors based on generated results. Performance is recognized through the campaign structure.

According to Konstantin Lukinov, Strategic Affiliate Manager at revenuelab., "The new initiative represents a new blueprint in affiliate incentivization. It's a flexible, effort-matched model built to empower affiliates who are serious about results."

The structure accommodates diverse performance levels, making it accessible to smaller affiliates while offering scalability to volume publishers. The focus extends beyond traffic volume to sustainable growth.

Whether you specialize in PPC, SEO, email, or SMS campaigns, or convert leads in regions like Germany, Brazil, or Southeast Asia, this initiative acknowledges affiliates driving meaningful engagement.

The head of Alpha Affiliates Roman Bespalov noted, "Campaigns like this deliver tangible value for all sides. Future collaborations aim to be even more impactful, delivering real results for partners."

Opportunities for Affiliate Participation





revenuelab. and Alpha Affiliates



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/257935_60bc4b9714b2eb8f_002full.jpg

Engaging with the new collaboration is easy. See the official campaign page for full participation terms.

There's no limit on participants. This initiative focuses on measurable outcomes.

Roman Gerasimov, Affiliate Manager at revenuelab., stated, "The new initiative is engineered to highlight measurable performance. It aligns with the belief that performance should always lead to recognition and reward."

Recognition That Goes Beyond the Bonus

Beyond the performance structure, the new initiative highlights strategic execution. Affiliates demonstrating outstanding results may receive additional recognition from Alpha Affiliates as part of the initiative. This fosters a sense of community within the partner network.

The initiative involves brands from the Alpha Affiliates portfolio, supporting affiliates with access to proven products and reliable conversion tools.

"The new initiative is engineered to highlight measurable performance. It aligns with the belief that performance should always lead to payout, " said Roman Gerasimov, Affiliate Manager at revenuelab.

The collaboration represents an opportunity to align activity with recognition. With its performance-based structure and brand access, affiliates can explore new engagement pathways.

"Future collaborations are planned to be even bigger, bolder, and more impactful, " added Roman Bespalov, the head of Alpha Affiliates. "The focus is to surprise the market and drive real profit for every party involved. "

Looking Ahead

The initiative runs from May 1 to June 30, 2025, with results announced on July 2, 2025. Registration remains open for affiliates interested in participating.

Learn more at revenuelab.biz and explore partnership opportunities.

About revenuelab.

revenuelab. is a performance-driven affiliate network built for the iGaming market. It connects ambitious publishers with trusted brands using real-time analytics, transparent reporting, and high-conversion funnels that deliver both reach and ROI.

About Alpha Affiliates

Alpha Affiliates is a direct advertiser with over a decade of experience in online gambling. Known for its portfolio of brands, Alpha provides affiliates with timely payouts, bulletproof tracking systems, and 360° support for consistent growth. As one of the best affiliate programs in the iGaming space, it continues to attract high-performing partners worldwide.

Media Contacts

Konstantin Lukinov - Telegram, email

Roman Gerasimov - Telegram, email

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257935

SOURCE: PRNews OU