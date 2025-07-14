Under the new 'Order on the Methodological Norms', electricity charged from the grid and subsequently discharged back onto it is exempt from several key regulated tariffs in Romania. From ESS News Romania's National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has taken aim at accelerating energy storage solution deployment by eliminating the double taxation on stored electricity. This regulatory adjustment, announced on July 8, targets a previous financial barrier that required both charging and discharging to face tariffs. Under the new 'Order on the Methodological Norms', electricity charged from ...

