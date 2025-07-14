Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH presents its latest innovation in electrosurgery: the FiAPC® plus probes. They are designed for use in gastrointestinal and pulmonary endoscopy. Building upon decades of experience with argon plasma coagulation (APC), FiAPC® plus probes introduce advancements aimed at enhancing control, workflow efficiency, and procedural reliability.

Various versions of the FiAPC® plus probes with axial, lateral and circumferential openings available.

Designed to put control in the physician's hands

With the FiAPC® plus probes, Erbe seeks to give physicians greater control over every aspect of the APC application: from energy delivery and beam formation to tip positioning and suction. "Precision in APC begins with control. And that's exactly what FiAPC® plus is built to provide," Mariuccia Zambelli, Vice President Global Marketing, stated.

The new probes feature a thermally insulated tip, developed to minimize heat generation at the distal end of the instrument. This reduces tissue sticking and allows for a homogenous and consistent plasma beam, even in complex anatomies.

Versatility for GI and pulmonary applications

The FiAPC® plus probes are available in various versions with axial, lateral and circumferential openings for the plasma beam, offering physicians options that align with a wide range of clinical applications. The probes are compatible with Erbe's full range of renowned APC modes preciseAPC®, pulsedAPC® (slow and fast), and forcedAPC® which can be selected to choose the right tissue effect for the corresponding tissue characteristics.

The FiAPC® plus probes unfold their full potential in combination with the APC 3 and the new VIO® 3n Fire electrosurgical generator, specifically dedicated to APC applications. The platform's architecture ensures seamless integration, fast recognition, and preconfigured APC mode settings tailored to the FiAPC® plus probe, resulting in enhanced workflow efficiency, precision, and user confidence.

Reliable performance in thermosensitive areas across specialties

While the FiAPC® plus probes are designed for a broad range of APC indications, their value becomes especially clear in procedures involving thermosensitive areas, whether in the gastrointestinal tract or the bronchial system. In areas such as the cecum, right colon, or narrow airways, where precision and limited thermal spread are essential, FiAPC® plus offers reliability and control through stable plasma ignition, reduced tissue sticking, and optimized energy delivery at the probe tip.

To support GI endoscopists and pulmonologists in applying APC, Erbe complements the launch of FiAPC® plus with a comprehensive offering of clinical education and training. This includes hands-on courses, structured learning modules, and on-site support through the Erbe Team: helping physicians navigate their APC journey from first use to expert application.

FiAPC® plus probes are now available in CE and CE-related markets. Additional markets will follow soon. With this latest development, Erbe reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of APC technology through user-centered innovation and clinical partnership.

About Erbe Elektromedizin

Erbe Elektromedizin develops, manufactures, and distributes surgical instruments and devices worldwide, while providing services for professional use of these products in a diverse range of medical disciplines. Surgeons, OR teams and patients around the world rely on Erbe medical technology. The surgical instruments and devices find use in almost all specialist areas. They are based on electrosurgery combined with other Erbe technologies. Hybrid solutions enable us to provide new, innovative applications in medicine.

Fields of activity

Imaging

Endoscopy

Electrosurgery

Plasma surgery

Thermofusion

Hydrosurgery

Cryo technology

An international network

20 international sales and service units

5 production sites

Erbe is active in 110 international markets.

The Erbe workforce

2,100 employees worldwide

Some 1,100 of them in Germany

