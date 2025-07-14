

CHANGSHA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2025 - On July 8, the exhibition "Encountering Pompeii: The Eternal City" opened at the Hunan Museum's Special Exhibition Hall 1. It is jointly organized by the Hunan Museum, Naples National Archaeological Museum, Archaeological Museum of the Campi Flegrei in the Castle of Baia, and the Collections Department of Naples University "Federico II," with Beijing Shengxuan Cultural Group Co., Ltd. as co-organizer.



"Eternal City" Pompeii Exhibition Opens in Hunan, Marking New Sino-Italian Cultural Exchange

Duan Xiaoming, Director of the Hunan Museum, noted in his opening speech that this year marks the 55th anniversary of China-Italy diplomatic ties. This exhibition continues the museum's collaboration with Italian cultural institutions, following the "The Trans-Cultural Exchanges and Interactions Between Italy and China From the 13th Century to 16th Century" (2017), "Ancient Egyptian Finds Exhibition" (2018), and "She Walks in Beauty: Women of the Han Dynasty and Roman Empire" (2024), showcasing close cooperation in heritage preservation and exchange.



The exhibition highlights the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, buried and preserved by Mount Vesuvius' eruption in 79 CE. Once a thriving Mediterranean trade hub, Pompeii was first settled by the Oscans in the 8th century BCE, later allied with Greek city-states, and became a flourishing Roman metropolis. UNESCO calls it "the only archaeological site offering a complete picture of an ancient Roman city."



More than 130 original Italian artifacts-many debuting in Hunan or even China-are on display, including frescoes, sculptures, bronzes, and gold. Paired with recreated scenes, they vividly portray Pompeii's grandeur, daily life, and artistic culture.



The exhibition comprises four sections: "Lost Civilization: A City Frozen in Time"; "The Best Place on Earth: Pompeii and Its Surroundings"; "Stories of the Ancient City: Lives of Pompeiians"; and "The Tragedy of the Volcano: Eternal Awe and Love." A concluding immersive space with multi-channel projections and 3D effects lets visitors experience Pompeii and reflect on life's fragility amid disaster.



On opening day, the museum also hosted a live dubbing performance and an academic lecture by Italian experts.



The exhibition runs through November 2.

