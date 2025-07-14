CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ Global Intelligence plc (the "Company") announced today that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 50,000,000 of its ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,500,000 ordinary shares from the selling shareholder. The price range for the initial public offering is currently estimated to be between $20.00 and $24.00 per ordinary share. The Company has applied to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NIQ."The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it receives from the proposed offering, together with available cash, as necessary, to repay amounts outstanding under its existing indebtedness and to use any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholder.J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets and KKR are also acting as joint book-running managers. Baird, Needham & Company, Stifel, William Blair, Capital One Securities, Fifth Third Securities, SMBC Nikko, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from:J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or UBS Securities LLC, 1285 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019, by telephone: (888) 827-7275.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About NIQNIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $ 7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View.ContactsContactNIQ@teneo.comColleen Hsia, Teneo

