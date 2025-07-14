Electric utility company St Lucia Electricity Services is set to tender a 10 MW solar project with accompanying battery energy storage later this year. St Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC) is planning to tender a 10 MW solar project in Saint Lucia. According to a notice posted by the utility, the facility will be the island's second utility-scale solar project. Construction works will encompass the development of 10 MW of solar alongside a two-hour lithium-ion battery energy storage system with a capacity of approximately 13 MW, as well as connection to LUCELEC's 66 kV transmission network. ...

