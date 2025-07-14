Duncan brings a bold vision for a digital engineering future, with a focus on proactive resilience and strategic alliances

Qualitest, the world's leading AI-powered quality engineering company, has appointed Andrew Duncan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025. His appointment marks the start of a significant new phase as the company builds on its core strengths to lead in digital engineering, with a clear ambition to reach $1 billion in annual revenue.

Duncan brings more than 30 years of international leadership experience across consulting, technology, and operations. He joins Qualitest from Infosys Consulting, where he served as Global CEO and reshaped the business into one of the Infosys group's fastest-growing and most profitable units. During that time, the firm launched next-generation service offerings, expanded C-suite relationships, and re-established its position as a market leader.

With deep expertise in AI-led enterprise transformation, digital strategy, and technology delivery, Duncan's appointment reflects Qualitest's commitment to strengthening its digital engineering capabilities, delivering greater value for clients, and scaling innovation globally. He will also focus on expanding the company's global footprint and building closer relationships with clients and partners worldwide.

"I'm excited to be joining Qualitest at this inflection point in its journey," says Duncan. "The company is uniquely positioned at the forefront of AI-driven quality engineering, an increasingly critical discipline as businesses scale their reliance on technology. I look forward to working with the team to build on the strong foundations already in place and unlocking new opportunities for innovation, growth, and client impact."

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's leading provider of AI-driven quality engineering solutions designed to provide enterprise customers with end-to-end quality management services across the business and technology lifecycle. Qualitest differentiates itself by 'designing quality' rather than just testing for it, by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise quality engineering needs of technology platforms in the financial services, health services, telecom, technology, retail, media, gaming, and utilities industries. It has operations in the US, UK, India, Romania, Israel, Argentina, Mexico, Switzerland, and Portugal.

To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250714971010/en/

Contacts:

Qualitest Media Contact

Lauren Perry

SlicedBrand for Qualitest

lauren@slicedbrand.com