CareAllies Achieves Top Recognition for Value-Based Care Transformation in 2025 Black Book Research Reports

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / CareAllies, an independent leader in value-based care transformation, has been recognized as the top Value-Based Care Transformation & Strategy Advisory Firm in the latest Black Book Research surveys. This distinction reflects CareAllies' ongoing ability to deliver measurable results for healthcare organizations navigating the shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment models.

Across Black Book's 2025 surveys of physician groups, independent practice associations (IPAs), and accountable care organizations (ACOs), CareAllies earned the highest satisfaction scores in VBC-specific key performance indicators, including strategic alignment, clinical and financial outcomes, change management, innovation, client responsiveness, and overall client trust.

Respondents credited CareAllies with helping medical groups sustain independence and improve outcomes during a period marked by significant financial and administrative pressures.

Recent Black Book studies highlight the urgent challenges facing independent practices in 2025-2026, with 70% of surveyed physician groups reporting concerns about maintaining autonomy amid mounting costs and regulatory demands. In this context, 16% of respondents specifically cited CareAllies as a critical partner in enabling IPA, ACO, and MSO alignment, allowing them to preserve independence and succeed under value-based contracts.

CareAllies also ranked among the top end-to-end value-based care (VBC) solution vendors, recognized for its strength in engagement strategy, contract enablement, quality improvement, and cost containment. In the 2025 Healthcare IT Consulting Firm Rankings, CareAllies stood out for its hands-on advisory services, integration of actionable analytics, and clinician-centered support for organizations pursuing shared savings and risk-based models.

Black Book Market Research LLC is the healthcare industry's leading source for independent, client-sourced performance data on IT and consulting services, surveying over 3.3 million healthcare IT users since 2011 to provide transparent benchmarks on vendor experience, loyalty, and satisfaction.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/careallies-achieves-top-recognition-for-value-based-care-transformati-1048174