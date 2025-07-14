Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2025 13:38 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CareAllies Achieves Top Recognition for Value-Based Care Transformation in 2025 Black Book Research Reports

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / CareAllies, an independent leader in value-based care transformation, has been recognized as the top Value-Based Care Transformation & Strategy Advisory Firm in the latest Black Book Research surveys. This distinction reflects CareAllies' ongoing ability to deliver measurable results for healthcare organizations navigating the shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment models.

Across Black Book's 2025 surveys of physician groups, independent practice associations (IPAs), and accountable care organizations (ACOs), CareAllies earned the highest satisfaction scores in VBC-specific key performance indicators, including strategic alignment, clinical and financial outcomes, change management, innovation, client responsiveness, and overall client trust.

Respondents credited CareAllies with helping medical groups sustain independence and improve outcomes during a period marked by significant financial and administrative pressures.

Recent Black Book studies highlight the urgent challenges facing independent practices in 2025-2026, with 70% of surveyed physician groups reporting concerns about maintaining autonomy amid mounting costs and regulatory demands. In this context, 16% of respondents specifically cited CareAllies as a critical partner in enabling IPA, ACO, and MSO alignment, allowing them to preserve independence and succeed under value-based contracts.

CareAllies also ranked among the top end-to-end value-based care (VBC) solution vendors, recognized for its strength in engagement strategy, contract enablement, quality improvement, and cost containment. In the 2025 Healthcare IT Consulting Firm Rankings, CareAllies stood out for its hands-on advisory services, integration of actionable analytics, and clinician-centered support for organizations pursuing shared savings and risk-based models.

Black Book Market Research LLC is the healthcare industry's leading source for independent, client-sourced performance data on IT and consulting services, surveying over 3.3 million healthcare IT users since 2011 to provide transparent benchmarks on vendor experience, loyalty, and satisfaction.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/careallies-achieves-top-recognition-for-value-based-care-transformati-1048174

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.