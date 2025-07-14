Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC Pink: MAXXF) (FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tom Kishchuk has joined the Company as Senior Strategic Advisor for Natural Hydrogen Development. Mr. Kishchuk has over three decades of technical and business leadership experience in global and national organizations including former roles as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Canada Ltd. and Vice-President of Operational Support at Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL).

Mr. Kishchuk has made important contributions to developing Saskatchewan's nuclear power supply chain and was on the Board of Directors for the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre For Nuclear Innovation from 2013 to 2025, including Board Chair from 2019 to 2024. Last year he took on the role of Special Advisor supporting the emerging Global Institute for Energy, Minerals and Society (GIEMS), a Saskatchewan non-profit with founding members University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Mr. Kishchuk commented: "I'm excited by the potential of Natural Hydrogen to become a clean and cost effective new power source globally, and how MAX Power is a trailblazer for this sector in Saskatchewan where geology and technology can combine to move us along the development curve. I'm delighted to join the team at a pivotal moment in the Company's young history."

Mr. Tom Kishchuk

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11726/258692_12b7503184883a10_001full.jpg

MAX Power Director, Rob Norris, commented: "Tom is not only an energy expert but an entrepreneur, a visionary and a powerful ambassador for the province of Saskatchewan. Drawing on his executive and board leadership experience, Tom is a great complement to the growing team at MAX Power."

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, added: "We're managing multiple streams at the moment from exploration to how a development scenario could potentially play out, so Tom helps immensely in terms of bridging that gap and weaving a lot of things together through effective strategy and high level oversight. In discussions with multiple parties, locally and globally, Tom's experience and expertise will be invaluable to MAX Power. We are thrilled he is part of our team."

Mr. Kishchuk, who launched TPK Management Consulting Inc. in 2020, has a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and completed the Ivey Executive Program at the Richard Ivey School of Business.

MAX Power Corporate Video - Natural Hydrogen

Learn more about MAX Power and its opportunity in the Natural Hydrogen space by clicking on the following link:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYkQN-PosNg

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power's advantage in North America's Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_June18_2025.pdf

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been outlined. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to natural hydrogen, exploration and acquisition of natural hydrogen properties; ability to locate, discover and/or extract natural hydrogen from the subsurface, commentary as it relates to the opportune timing to carry out natural hydrogen exploration, and any anticipated increasing demand for natural hydrogen; any results and updates thereto as it relates to any future drill program, and the funding of that program; and upcoming press releases by the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. They are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out its exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258692

SOURCE: Max Power Mining Corp