Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of June 2025, the Company trucked 1,614 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of unsorted mineralized fine material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$130,000 for the June 2025 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 1.17% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 12.2 g/t Ag.

During June 2025, the Company only trucked mineralized fines to New Afton containing copper, gold and silver material. The Company currently has a stockpile of approximately 60,000 tonnes of mineralized fine material that was separated from the original 180,000 tonne surface stockpile of mineralized material by screening and crushing operations in 2024. The fines are less than 5/8 inches in size and too small to be effectively sorted through the Steinert ore sorter. All fines are run of mine material that was brought to surface from the underground workings between 1996 and 2010.

The Company continued to operate the ore sorter in June 2025 thereby creating a temporary stockpile of high-grade mineralized material that will be sent to New Afton in July 2025 in addition to newly sorted coarse material produced during July 2025. The Company recognized the potential economic viability of sending fines to New Afton due to strong metal prices and did not want to co-mingle fines and high-grade coarse material during the same month. The June 2025 results indicate that fines can be sent to New Afton and revenues from the sale are sufficient to offset trucking costs and a portion of care and maintenance costs at the BRM. The fines stockpile is not homogenous and results from June 2025 are slightly below the expected grade of the insitu stockpile but not entirely unexpected.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO of CCMI, commented, "The sale of fine mineralized material to New Afton at a modest profit margin allows the Company to offset care and maintenance costs associated with maintaining the BRM in a dewatered condition whilst advancing the permitting process. In July 2025, the Company plans to send the equivalent of two months of sorted material with expected results like May 2025."

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 10% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258693

SOURCE: Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.