EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Samara Receives a "Stable" Rating by Credit Rating Agency, Scope Ratings

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



14.07.2025 / 13:41 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)

Malta, 14.07.2025 Samara Receives a "Stable" Rating by Credit Rating Agency, Scope Ratings Malta, July 14, 2025. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) has received an Issuer Credit Rating of "B-", known as a "Stable" Credit Rating, by leading European Rating Agency, Scope Ratings. Further, Samara's "Bitcoin Bond", issued in November 2024, received an Instrument Credit Rating of "B" as well. In their Report, Scope notes the positive Rating drivers for Samara include: A diversified portfolio by gross asset value, primarily across diverse technology-related funds

20%-30% of liquid assets in the portfolio (Bitcoin and Northern Data), partially restricted by debt-related pledges

Low LTV providing notable headroom to covenants The full report can be found on the Scope Ratings website, available on this Link , as well as in PDF form on the Scope Ratings site here . "We are exceedingly pleased, as first-time debt issuers, that Samara received a 'Stable' Rating from well-renowned Credit Rating Agency, Scope Ratings," said Patrick Lowry, Samara CEO. "The Rating showcases the strength of the Samara balance sheet and how well structured our 'Bitcoin bond' is." Samara intends to leverage the Rating it received to continue servicing its existing debt, as well as explore new financing opportunities through tapping the existing Bitcoin Bond and other avenues. About Samara Asset Group p.l.c. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a publicly listed, global holding company providing its shareholders exposure to a portfolio of high-growth opportunities across disruptive sectors and innovative technologies. With exposure to over 700 portfolio companies, Samara democratizes and decentralizes access to the most disruptive technologies, such as AI, Blockchain, and Biotech. Having issued Europe's first-ever Bitcoin Bond, Samara is one of Europe's largest listed Bitcoin holders, leveraging it as its primary treasury reserve asset. For more information, please contact: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta https://samara-ag.com/ E-mail: info@samara-ag.com



14.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

