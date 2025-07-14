Weknock Marks 11 Years of Trusted Restaurant Delivery & Catering Logistics in Florida

Since 2014, Weknock has delivered millions of meals for Florida's leading restaurants and caterers with a trusted, food-focused logistics model.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Weknock, Florida's trusted B2B food logistics partner, marks its 11th anniversary, celebrating a decade of high-quality delivery solutions for restaurants, caterers, and meal providers. Since its founding in 2014, Weknock has grown into a critical logistics backbone for Florida's foodservice industry, serving a wide range of partners from independent operators to major multi-unit restaurant groups.

Weknock Delivery in Action

A food delivery professional pictured with Weknock's recognizable catering gear - underscoring the company's commitment to trusted partnerships and high service standards across Florida's foodservice industry.

A Growth Story Rooted in Partnership and Precision

Unlike traditional third-party platforms, Weknock was built to serve as an integrated logistics partner, managing the specialized demands of high-volume catering, recurring meal programs, and restaurant delivery operations. Each delivery is executed with consistency, ensuring partners receive a professional experience that protects their brand.

Today, Weknock operates across over 40 cities and regions statewide, providing service coverage in major markets including Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Sarasota, Gainesville, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, St. Petersburg, Lake Mary, Lakeland, and more. The company has successfully completed millions of deliveries since inception, maintaining an average on-time delivery rate of 98%.

A Trusted Partner Through Industry Challenges

Weknock has long supported partners during some of the most complex operational challenges faced by the restaurant industry and local communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company delivered over 116,000 meals across Miami in coordination with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

That commitment continues today in places like Duval County, where Weknock supports ADARON, a Meals on Wheels provider serving the region. In a message shared with Weknock by program administrators, feedback from a senior care organization praised Weknock's drivers as "kind, friendly, and uplifting," adding that their presence "helped make the day of our seniors better and improved their overall quality of life."

Leadership Perspective

"Reaching this 11-year milestone is a testament to the trusted partnerships we've built with restaurants across Florida," said Victor Hernandez, CEO of Weknock. "Every delivery represents our team's dedication to protecting our clients' brand, ensuring quality, and providing a level of service they can depend on. We are deeply grateful to our partners and team members who have made this journey possible."

Serving Florida's Expanding Foodservice Sector

Weknock's partners include brands like Fresh Kitchen, Pincho, Carrot Express, Bolay, Sergio's, Rice Mediterranean Kitchen, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, La Carreta, Zaza, Rodilla, SimpleCater, and others who rely on the company's dedicated last-mile delivery model to protect food quality, maintain brand standards, and scale catering and off-premise sales without the burden of managing delivery in-house.

As Florida's foodservice sector continues to evolve, Weknock remains focused on delivering reliable, scalable logistics solutions that support the growth and success of its partners.

About Weknock

Founded in 2014, Weknock provides specialized last-mile logistics solutions for restaurants, caterers, and meal providers across Florida. With a professional driver network and customized operational systems, Weknock offers scalable, reliable delivery services designed to meet the complex demands of B2B food operations.

