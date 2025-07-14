Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) is pleased to announce the San Diego based bio engineering firm ARETE BIOSCIENCES, Inc. has made strong progress on several fronts.

Arete Engineering team has reviewed all previous engineering schematics including patent filings and other intellectual property, incorporated The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recommendations into the design plans and created an indepth CAD plan for the next stage of development.

The next stage will include:

Finalize the product design based on updated requirements

Build a "looks-like" prototype suitable for a usability study with unbiased participants

Provide an estimate to support this upcoming phase of development

Arete will be conducting an usability study including approximately ten participants to establish the wearability and comfort of the device as directed by the FDA.

It is anticipated that Arete will complete the project in the next 7 to 10 days.

Arete BioScience's team of scientists and biomechanical engineers have completed a review of GlucoGuard's foundational documentation including intellectual property, design schematics, and FDA application documentation. The team has devised a development protocol that will be initiated with the input and guidance of GlucoGuard's advisor Dr. Stephen Weber in order to facilitate the next step in the FDA approval process.

More news on the DEXCOM partnership progression, how GlucoGuard is utilizing Artificial Intelligence in predicting Hypoglycemia and other key issues will be publicized in the near term.

ABOUT ARETE BIOSCIENCES, Inc.

Arete BioSciences, Inc. ("Arete") is a contact service organization with expertise in the design and development of early-stage medical technologies. Arete maintains an extensive network of internal staff and collaborators with experience across device form factor exploration, rapid prototyping, and product visualization in the health space.

Arete BioScience includes a team of scientists, strategic thinkers, problem solvers, engineers, and innovators passionate about creating a positive impact on global health. Projects include the design, development, and management of molecular diagnostic systems, molecular assays, start-ups, and build-ups of several companies, and have managed product development teams across four continents in seven countries.

ABOUT DR. STEPHEN WEBER, MD

Dr. Weber is currently an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He previously served as a Medical Officer and Clinical Reviewer at The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and practiced medicine as an Orthopedic Surgeon for over 25 years.

ABOUT GLUCOGUARD

ADHC is a medical device company developing GlucoGuard, a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of hypoglycemia "low blood sugar" during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, GlucoGuard is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

GlucoGuard combines advanced engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and mobile app-based monitoring to create an innovative solution for managing nocturnal Hypoglycemia. The GlucoGuard mouthpiece continuously monitors glucose levels during sleep and automatically administers glucose when hypoglycemic levels are detected. Sophisticated AI algorithms facilitate this process, ensuring effective glucose management without disturbing the patient's rest.



ABOUT THE DIABETES MARKET

The diabetes market is poised for substantial growth, with the U.S. market valued at $28 billion, underscoring the vast potential for GlucoGuard's adoption.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sector, valued at $6.8 billion, further emphasizes the critical demand for advanced glucose management solutions.

